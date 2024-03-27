At least five dead in coach crash on German motorway, authorities say

The crash happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig at about 8.45am Irish time. Photograph: Jens Schlueter/AFP via Getty

At least five people have died after a bus travelling from Berlin to Switzerland came off a major road in eastern Germany and ended up on its side, authorities said.

The crash happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig at about 8.45am Irish time, leading to the road being closed in both directions.

It was not immediately clear why the bus, which was operated by Flixbus and en route from Berlin to Zurich, came off the road. Rescue helicopters and ambulances were at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe told n-tv television that there were “numerous injured and at least five dead”.

Flixbus said there were 53 passengers and two drivers on board, German news agency dpa reported.

The company said it was working closely with local authorities and rescue services and would do everything to clear up the cause of the crash quickly.

The A9 is a major north-south route that links Berlin with Munich. The scene of the crash was just north of a highway interchange at Schkeuditz, next to the Leipzig/Halle airport.

“Several people were fatally injured in the serious crash on the A9 motorway. There are numerous casualties,” police in the state of Saxony said on social media platform X.

“The exact circumstances of the crash are not yet known,” said Flixbus, adding it was working with emergency services to find out what happened. – AP/Reuters

