Russia-Ukraine war: five children among 11 dead after Russian missile attack, official says

Five children were among the 11 people killed by a Russian missile strike that hit in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, the governor of the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk region has said.

According to Reuters, Vadym Filashkin told Ukrainian television that Russian forces engaged in “mass shelling” of Pokrovsk at around 3pm. He was quoted as saying: As a result of this barbaric attack, 11 people died, including five children aged from three to 17 years.

“Ten people were injured. Rescue operations are continuing.”

In response to the reports of the attack, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, wrote on Telegram that “Russia must feel – always feel – that no such strike will go without consequences for the terrorist state”.

Elsewhere, Russian attacks in the Kherson region have injured five people, including two children, Kherson’s regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Sunday.

He said that over the past day, Russia fired 24 shells at the city of Kherson. Posting on Telegram, Mr Prokudin wrote: The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region, a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson district, territory of factories in Kherson. As a result of Russian aggression, five people were injured, including two children.”

Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday that its air defence systems shot down 21 out of 28 attack drones launched by Russia overnight.

The air force said Russia targeted mainly the south and east of Ukraine, with three cruise missiles also reportedly being launched at Ukraine overnight.

It said that Ukrainian air defence was at work above Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy regions during the night. No damage or casualties have been reported by military and civilian authorities. – Guardian