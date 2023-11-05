‘Hostage situation’ at Hamburg airport as man drives car with child (4) inside onto tarmac

Police at Hamburg airport, Germany, are dealing with a “hostage situation” after a man drove a car with a child inside into the airport grounds and parked it near an aircraft.

Hamburg airport remained closed on Sunday, as police dealt with the situation, which they say likely involves a custody dispute.

The airport closed for all takeoffs and landings on Saturday evening after police arrived in large numbers on the scene to deal with a man who drove through a barrier on to the grounds of the airport with a child.

The car with the man (35) and four-year-old child was parked under an aircraft, a police spokesperson said.

“The operation continues. Our negotiators are in contact with the person in the car,” the police posted on Sunday on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police said the child's mother had told them the father had been in contact with her.

Police would not confirm their earlier statements that the man was armed and had fired shots. – Reuters