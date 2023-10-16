Two Swedish nationals shot dead in Brussels ahead of Euro 2024 fixture

Belgian police officers search for evidence in a street after two people were killed during a shooting in Brussels on October 16th. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty

Two people of Swedish nationality have been shot dead in Brussels, Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws said on Monday.

The newspaper said it was likely that they were two soccer supporters. Belgium are hosting Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday evening.

A police spokesperson confirmed that two people had been killed in a shooting incident near the centre of the Belgian capital but declined to give further details.

A spokesperson for Brussels prosecutors, who are handling the case, also declined to give any details concerning the victims or any possible motive.

Video footage posted on the Het Laaste Niews newspaper website showed a man in an orange jacket on a scooter at a street intersection with a rifle first firing two shots, then three more, then running into a building, firing two more shots, leaving, taking a few steps back again and shooting one more time.

One Belgium newspaper said a witness said the shooter shouted “Allahu akbar” before the shots were fired. – Reuters

