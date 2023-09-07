US to send controversial depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine

Ukraine war: The Pentagon's new package for Ukraine includes depleted uranium ammunition for Abrams tanks. File photograph: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

The Pentagon on Wednesday announced a new package worth up to $175 million (€163 million) for Ukraine, including depleted uranium ammunition for Abrams tanks, the first time the US is sending the controversial armour-piercing munitions to Kyiv.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that supplying depleted uranium weapons to Ukraine by the United States was “a criminal act”, state news agency RIA reported.

Reuters was first to report last week that the rounds, which could help destroy Russian tanks, would form part of a new military aid package for Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February 2022.

The use of depleted uranium munitions has been fiercely debated, with opponents like the International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons saying there are dangerous health risks from ingesting or inhaling depleted uranium dust, including cancers and birth defects.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said the military aid would also include anti-armour systems, tactical air navigation systems and additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars).

The announcement coincides with top US diplomat Antony Blinken’s visit to Kyiv in a gesture of support as a Ukraine counteroffensive against occupying Russian troops grinds into its fourth month with only small gains.

Although Britain sent depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine earlier this year, this would be the first US shipment of the ammunition and will likely stir controversy.

The Russian embassy in Washington denounced the decision as “an indicator of inhumanity”, adding that “the United States is deluding itself by refusing to accept the failure of the Ukrainian military’s so-called counteroffensive”.

“Clearly, with its idea of inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’, Washington is prepared to fight not only to the last Ukrainian but also to do away with entire generations,” the embassy said.

Mr Blinken on Wednesday hailed progress in the pushback, however, and said of the fresh US package of support: “This new assistance will help sustain it and build further momentum.”

Washington previously announced it would send cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite concerns over the dangers such weapons pose to civilians. – Reuters