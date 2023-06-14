MEPs agree to changes in draft artificial intelligence rules

MEPs will now have to work out details with European Union countries before the draft rules on AI become legislation.

The European Parliament agreed on Wednesday to changes in draft artificial intelligence rules proposed by the European Commission in an attempt to set a global standard for a technology used in everything from automated factories to bots such as ChatGPT.

MEPs will now have to work out details with European Union countries before the draft rules become legislation.

"AI raises a lot of questions – socially, ethically, economically. But now is not the time to hit any 'pause button'. On the contrary, it is about acting fast and taking responsibility," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said.

The biggest issue is expected to be facial recognition and biometric surveillance where some MEPs want a total ban while EU countries want an exception for national security, defence and military purposes. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023