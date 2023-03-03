Russians ‘practically encircled’ Bakhmut claims Wagner chief, calls on Zelenskiy to abandon city

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a Msta-B howitzer towards Russian positions, near the frontline town of Bakhmut on March 2nd. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty

The chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner has said his fighters have “practically encircled” Bakhmut, the eastern Ukraine city the Kremlin has been trying to seize for months.

Only one road remains under Ukrainian control, Yevgeny Prigozhin added in a video posted online in which he called on the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to abandon the city.

While the claims by the head of the mercenary group could not be confirmed, the situation in the embattled city appeared to be extremely precarious, amid evidence Ukraine was preparing extensive new defensive positions, including around the nearby city of Kramatorsk.

The situation remained highly confused on Friday, with large amounts of military traffic on the roads, and claims that several bridges near the city had been destroyed.

Video posted online showed the blowing up of a railway bridge over the Bakhmutka River to the east of the city, while other footage purported to show damage to a small road bridge.

Amid mounting speculation that Ukraine’s defenders might be preparing to withdraw, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the national security and defence council of Ukraine, said that in the battles for Bakhmut its defenders had inflicted casualties on the Russian attackers at a ratio of 7:1.

“It is difficult there, but keep in mind that every day our boys and girls send hundreds of them to where they are supposed to go, given that they came here to kill us,” Mr Danilov said.

On a visit to the western city of Lviv to see wounded soldiers recuperating in hospital, Mr Zelenskiy thanked those who had been injured during the “heroic defence” of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian soldiers from the 93rd Brigade operate a tank near Bakhmut. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/The New York Times

Statements on social media issued by Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the Bakhmut area appeared to suggest they were holding their positions, although under intense pressure.

“Friends, at the moment there is no withdrawal of troops from Bakhmut,” said one soldier from the 93rd mechanised brigade on Twitter. “Fighting continues in all areas of the city, the 93rd stands and continues to perform the tasks assigned to it. The situation is actually complicated, but trust only official sources and do not panic.”

In the video posted by Mr Prigozhin, recorded on a building’s rooftop, the Wagner chief claimed his forces were increasingly fighting against old men and children rather than the professional Ukrainian army.

The footage showed what looked like three captured Ukrainians – an older man and two young boys – who looked frightened and asked to be allowed to go home. They appeared to be talking in what looked like a choreographed appearance under extreme stress.

On Thursday, Mr Prigozhin had released another video showing his fighters inside Bakhmut. Reuters geolocated the footage to the east of Bakhmut, about 2km from the city centre.

Ukraine has vowed to defend “fortress Bakhmut” but it has faced Russian troops determined to seize the city, whose symbolic importance now outstrips its military significance.

Ukrainian officials said the fighting was becoming increasingly difficult, after Russia claimed several villages near Bakhmut in recent weeks.

The latest fighting came as the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, flew to Washington to meet US president Joe Biden in Washington later on Friday. Also on Friday, the US indicated it was set to announce additional military aid for Ukraine in a $400 million arms package expected to include ammunition for existing systems.

Russia cannot be allowed to wage war with impunity, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said while attending Quad Group forum in Delhi.

Earlier on Friday, US secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia said in a statement that Russia cannot be allowed to wage war with impunity, following a meeting in New Delhi.

The so-called Quad group also said that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons in Ukraine was "inadmissible".

Late last month, Russian president Vladimir Putin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty and threatened to resume nuclear tests.

“If we allow with impunity Russia to do what it’s doing in Ukraine, then that’s a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they may be able to get away with it too,” Mr Blinken told a forum in India.

Mr Blinken met with counterparts from the Quad group on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in New Delhi, where ministers had traded blame over the conflict.

A day earlier in New Delhi, Mr Blinken met Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov for the first time since the conflict in Ukraine began just over a year ago. During the brief encounter, Mr Blinken urged Moscow to end the war and reverse its suspension of the New START nuclear treaty, a senior US official said.

The Russian foreign ministry said Mr Lavrov and Mr Blinken spoke for less than 10 minutes and did not engage in any negotiations, Russian news agencies reported.

At the G20, the United States and its allies called on member countries to keep pressuring Russia to end the conflict, but the G20 was unable to agree a joint statement on the war due to opposition from Russia, which calls its actions a "special military operation", and China.

On Friday, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged the global community to work together. “Everybody who is abstaining in several different regions, they have to understand that we are facing something that breaks the possibility of having a world consensus,” he said.

In their statement, the Quad ministers also took a barely disguised swipe at China by denouncing actions that increase tensions in the South China Sea, and the "militarisation" of disputed territories in the area.

China has denounced the Quad as a Cold War construct and a clique “targeting other countries”. The group’s title is the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, focused on strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region. - Guardian/Reuters