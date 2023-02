The shooting occurred near a school but was unrelated to the school, police believe. Photograph: Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Shots were fired near a German primary school in the northwestern town of Bramsche on Tuesday, leaving two adults critically injured, a police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred near the Martinusschule primary school, but was unrelated to the school, the spokesperson said.

Witnesses who saw the incident informed the police at about 7.30am, Bild reported, adding that police arrested the shooter shortly afterwards.

More to follow. - Reuters