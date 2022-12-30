Ukraine says all 16 Russian drones launched overnight destroyed

Pedestrians walk past generators and out-of-order trams during a power cut following Russian missile strikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on December 29th, 2022. Photograph: YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine’s air force said on Friday morning that Russia launched 16 “kamikaze” drones overnight and that Ukrainian air defences destroyed all of them.

It added that the drones had been sent from the southeast and north.

Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv were urged to head to air raid shelters early on Friday as sirens wailed across the city, a day after Russia carried out the biggest aerial assault since it started the war in February.

Shortly after 2am, Kyiv’s city government issued an alert on its Telegram messaging app channel about the air raid sirens and called on residents to proceed to shelters.

Olekskiy Kuleba, governor of Kyiv region, said on Telegram that an “attack by drones” was under way.

Kyiv says Iran is supplying Moscow with drones for its air attacks, but Tehran says it last sent drones to Russia before the war started.

Ukraine’s armed forces’ Friday morning report said Russia had launched 85 missile strikes, 35 air strikes and 63 strikes from multiple rocket launch systems in the past 24 hours. – Reuters