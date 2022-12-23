Three dead, three injured in Paris shooting

Armed police officers secure the perimeter on Rue d'Enghien following a shooting in Paris, France. Photograph: EPA

A shooting in Paris has left three people dead and three injured, one of whom is in critical condition, the Paris prosecutor said.

The shooting took place around noon on Friday in the 10th arrondissement.

A French man (69) was arrested.

The attacker’s motivation is not yet known, Laure Beccuau, the Paris prosecutor, said on BFM TV. However, he had previously been arrested for two other incidents, including one in which he tried to attack migrants, she said.

The incident took place at a local Kurdish centre, the mayor of the city’s 10th arrondissement told journalists.

“The shooting took place at a Kurdish community centre situated in the Rue d’Enghien as well as at a restaurant facing the Kurdish centre and a hairdresser”, said mayor Alexandra Cordebard.

Police taped off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l’Est railway station, with people warned to stay away.

France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015 and 2016 and remains on alert for terror-related violence. – Agencies