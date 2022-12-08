Workers repair the roof of a building in Mariupol, Ukraine. More than 5,000 builders are currently working in the city. Photograph: EPA

Russia still needs to liberate east and south Ukraine, the Kremlin has said.

Speaking during his briefing with reporters today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is still set on seizing parts of eastern and southern Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin claimed as his own.

The Russian leader announced he had annexed four Ukrainian regions – Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk – after holding fake referendums to claim a mandate for his territorial claims.

However, Moscow does not have full control of any of the four provinces of Ukraine it says it annexed, and Mr Peskov appeared to set a limit on the Ukrainian territory that Russia now sought to claim.

Asked whether Russia planned to incorporate any more territories beyond the four regions, he replied: There is no question of that. At least, there have been no statements in this regard.

“But there is nevertheless a lot of work ahead to liberate the territories; in a number of new regions of the Russian Federation there are occupied territories that have to be liberated. I mean part of the Donetsk Republic, as well as what became part of the Russian Federation, and then was reoccupied by Ukrainian troops.

More than 93,000 Russian troops have been killed since February 24th, a post on Facebook by the general staff of the armed forces said.

The Ukrainian army said it killed another 340 Russian troops in the last 24 hours, adding battles on December 8th also led to the loss of two Russian battle tanks, two armoured combat vehicles and two artillery systems.

A further two drones, which have been used to attack Ukraine’s infrastructure and residential areas, were shot down, according to Kyiv.

Russia’s published statistics show much lower numbers of losses.

Ukraine has introduced new emergency power cuts as it tried to repair energy infrastructure damaged in Russian air strikes.

Russia targeted power facilities across Ukraine in the latest big wave of attacks on Monday, at a time of the year when energy consumption usually rises as temperatures plunge.

Ukraine’s national grid operator said the latest Russian strikes had caused significant supply shortages.

The United States has denounced “loose talk” on nuclear weapons after Mr Putin mused on rising risks of nuclear war but said Moscow would not strike first.

Mr Putin hinted that “such a threat is rising” during a Kremlin meeting on Wednesday but assured that “Russia will under no circumstances use them first”.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price, asked about Mr Putin’s remarks, declined to reply directly but said: We think any loose talk of nuclear weapons is absolutely irresponsible.”

“We think any other rhetoric – whether it is nuclear sabre-rattling or even raising the spectre of the use of tactical nuclear weapons – is something that is irresponsible,” Mr Price said.

US officials have voiced fear that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it feels routed on the battlefield and could plant a fictitious story to justify its actions.

Mr Putin said the war in Ukraine could be “long-term process” as he sought to defend an invasion in which Russian troops have been forced to retreat and even airbases deep inside Russia have come under attack.

Speaking to members of his personal human rights council on Wednesday, Mr Putin claimed that Russia would not use nuclear weapons first in any conflict, denied that Russian troops were deserting en masse from the field of battle and claimed he would not need to mobilise more troops, a process that has caused considerable upheaval in Russia.

“As for the slow process of the special military operation, then, of course, it can be a long-term process,” Mr Putin said.

Elsewhere, Russian shelling killed 10 people and wounded many others in the town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

“Today [Wednesday] the Russian army carried out a very brutal, absolutely deliberate strike at Kurakhove. Precisely at civilians. At ordinary people. At the market, elevator, gas station, bus station, residential building. The list of the dead so far includes ten people, there are many wounded.”

Mr Zelenskiy provided a battleground update in his latest national address on Wednesday evening. Regarding the Donetsk region, Bakhmut districts and other areas of intense fighting, he said: “A very fierce confrontation is ongoing there, every metre counts.” – Guardian