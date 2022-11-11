Ukraine closes in on Kherson as troops reclaim dozens of towns in south

A Ukrainian woman weeps in the company of a Ukrainian soldier in Snihurivka, southern Ukraine, on November 10th, 2022. Photograph: Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

Ukraine says its forces have reclaimed dozens of landmine-littered towns and villages abandoned by Russian troops in southern Ukraine as they close in on the outskirts of strategic capital city of Kherson.

In his Thursday evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that “dozens of Ukrainian flags have already returned to their rightful place”.

Today we have good news from the south,” the Ukrainian president said. “Forty-one settlements were liberated.”

Ukraine claimed it had liberated the key town of Snihurivka, about 32km (20 miles) north of Kherson. Images also emerged of Ukrainian soldiers with a Ukrainian flag in Kyslivka, a village just outside Klapaya and about 15km from Kherson’s city centre.

The large pocket of troops around the city once held by Russian forces also appeared to be shrinking. Video posted by Russian soldiers retreating across the Dnipro appeared to confirm that at least some troops had already withdrawn.

Ukraine’s army chief, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed pulling out of the city, but said Kyiv’s forces have advanced 36.5km and retaken 41 villages and towns since October 1st in the region.

Ukraine is working on ridding areas retaken from Russian forces of thousands of unexploded landmines and ordnance that has been left behind.

The country’s defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said it will take at least one week for Russia to pull out of Kherson city. Russia still has 40,000 troops in the region, and intelligence showed its forces remained in and around the city, Mr Reznikov said.

The United States will send $400 million (€391,000) more in military aid to Ukraine, officials announced on Thursday. According to the Pentagon, the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, four highly mobile Avenger air defence systems. – Guardian