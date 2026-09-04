Rescuers pull a survivor out alive from a tunnel, nine days after an ice, rock and mud slide swept through a valley in Nepal. Video: Nepali Army

Two men have been pulled out alive from a tunnel linked to a hydropower station, nine days after an ice, rock and ‌mud slide swept through a valley in Nepal, killing more than 1,200 people.

Officials and rescue workers believe ​the August 26th collapse of a glacier on the upper reaches of the Trishuli River trapped at least 900 people in tunnels related to six hydropower projects along the river.

At least 1,252 people were killed in Nepal as houses, streets and schools ​in towns and villages near the border with China’s Tibet were swept away. More than 4,200 people are still missing and thousands ⁠more displaced.

China has put the death toll in Tibet at 21, with 541 others listed as ‌missing.

The ‌two ​workers pulled from the tunnel at the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station are the first to be rescued from the hydropower projects.

They were Sanjay Sah, ⁠a mechanical foreman, and Kabir Maharjan, a ​mechanical supervisor, Nepal’s energy ministry said.

Videos and photos released by Nepali authorities showed Maharjan being pulled out of a hole in ‌the ground amid cheering bystanders and put ​on a stretcher.

The other man was carried out on the back of a worker to ⁠a rescue tent, his face covered in ⁠mud. A team of army ​doctors attended to him at a tent near the tunnel, fitting what appeared to be an oxygen mask around his mouth and checking his vital signs, in one of the videos.

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Maharjan cannot move his hands and legs but Sah’s injuries are not critical, an energy ministry source said. The two will be taken to ‌a hospital in Kathmandu, he said.

A team of experts in a WhatsApp ​group was guiding rescue workers in the search at the hydropower projects ​in what has become a valuable tool alongside helicopters and heavy machinery in the race to find survivors. – Reuters