Volcanic eruption in Indonesia impacts 22,000 passengers and 209 flights

Passengers wait in the check-in lounge as flights are cancelled at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday after Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupted. Photograph: Faisal Ramadhan/EPA/Shutterstock

Indonesia halted operations at eight airports on Sunday, including from its main international hub, affecting hundreds of flights as a result of an ash cloud from the Anak Krakatau volcano.

Saturday’s eruption, which produced lava and booming sounds that were heard up to 435 miles (700km) away, according to Indonesia’s geology agency, also interrupted some school activities and fishing. Two more eruptions were recorded on Sunday.

More than 22,000 passengers and 209 flights were affected, the transport ministry said, particularly those bound to and from Singapore. Other affected international routes included Doha, Sydney and Kuala Lumpur.

At least 16 domestic flights to Bali were cancelled, local airport authorities said.

Ash was detected in the airspace around Soekarno-Hatta international airport near Jakarta, prompting authorities to suspend operations. They announced several extensions of the shutdown, keeping the airport closed to flights until 9.30pm local time on Sunday.

The Australian flag carrier said there were “disruptions to a number of Qantas services, including cancellations to and from Jakarta today”.

“Our meteorologists and operations teams are closely monitoring conditions in and around Jakarta and any impact on our operations,” it said in a statement.

“Safety remains our highest priority. We have contacted affected customers and are providing assistance. Services will resume when conditions allow.”

Volcanic ash can damage jet engines, baking on to hot internal parts and quickly wearing out turbine blades, as well as clogging fuel and air systems. It can also damage pilots’ windscreens.

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Ash ‌reached as high as 6,000 metres (20,000ft) ‌on the Java side of the volcano and 15,000 metres on the Sumatra side and some parts of Banten province in Java, the meteorological agency BMKG said.

Several ​schools cancelled activities on Saturday after students and residents ​suffered eye irritation, and fishing trips were also cancelled, local media outlet Kompas reported.

The disaster mitigation agency BNPB said it would conduct a weather modification operation, which could ​include cloud-seeding to promote rain.

“If it rains heavily enough, the volcanic ash that has been disrupting our daily lives since yesterday and continuing today will be washed away quickly,” BNPB chief Lt Gen Suharyanto told a press conference.

Anak Krakatau, which means “child of Krakatau”, sits in a strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra. The volcano has been sporadically active since it emerged from the sea in the caldera formed after the 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatau. That was one of the deadliest and most destructive volcanic eruptions in human history. About 35,000 people were killed.

Port authorities said ships passing through the strait were prohibited from going within a two-mile radius of the volcano and should be vigilant. – Guardian with Agence France-Presse