South Korean court removes impeached president from office

Anti-Yoon protesters react after the announcement of the court's verdict on the impeachment of South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on April 4th, 2025. Photograph: PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

South Korea’s constitutional court has removed impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol from office.

Friday’s decision came four months after he threw South Korean politics into turmoil by declaring martial law and sending troops to parliament in an ill-fated effort to break through legislative gridlock.

South Korea must now hold a national election within two months to find a new president.

The unanimous verdict comes more than three months after the opposition-controlled National Assembly voted to impeach Mr Yoon.

Surveys show Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, is the early favourite to become the country’s next president.

In a nationally televised verdict, the court’s acting chief, Moon Hyung-bae, said the eight-member bench upheld Mr Yoon’s impeachment because his martial law decree seriously violated the constitution and other laws.

“The defendant not only declared martial law, but also violated the constitution and laws by mobilising military and police forces to obstruct the exercise of legislative authority,” Mr Moon said.

“Ultimately, the declaration of martial law in this case violated the substantive requirements for emergency martial law.

“Given the grave negative impact on constitutional order and the significant ripple effects of the defendant’s violations, we find that the benefits of upholding the constitution by removing the defendant from office far outweigh the national losses from the removal of a president.”

Mr Yoon apologised on Friday for not living up to people’s expectations.

“I am so sorry and regretful that I couldn’t live up to your expectations,” he said in a message delivered via his lawyers.

“I’ll always pray for the Republic of Korea and everyone”, Mr Yoon said.

One of Mr Yoon’s lawyers, Yoon Kap-keun, called the ruling “completely incomprehensible” and a “pure political decision.”

Mr Yoon’s ruling People Power Party said it would accept the decision.

Prime minister Han Duck-soo, the country’s acting leader, in a televised speech vowed to ensure “there are no gaps in national security and diplomacy” and maintain public safety and order”.

“Respecting the will of our sovereign people, I will do my utmost to manage the next presidential election in accordance with the constitution and the law, ensuring a smooth transition to the next administration,” Mr Han said.

At an anti-Yoon rally near the old royal palace that dominates downtown Seoul, people erupted into jubilant tears and dancing when the verdict was announced.

Two women wept as they hugged, and an old man near them leapt to his feet and screamed with joy.

Riot police stand guard near supporters of South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol after the court's verdict on his impeachment outside the presidential residence in Seoul on April 4th, 2025. Photograph: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Yoon’s declaration of martial law and subsequent impeachment plunged the country into political turmoil, with millions taking to the streets to denounce or support him.

Many experts say Mr Yoon’s supporters will likely intensify their rallies after the court’s decision, prolonging national division.

After abruptly declaring martial law on December 3rd, Yoon sent hundreds of soldiers and police officers to the National Assembly.

He has argued that he sought to maintain order, but some senior military and police officers sent there have told hearings and investigators that Mr Yoon ordered them to drag out lawmakers to prevent an assembly vote on his decree.

Enough lawmakers eventually managed to get in and voted to strike down Mr Yoon’s decree unanimously.

The National Assembly voted to impeach Mr Yoon on December 14th, accusing him of violating the constitution and other laws by suppressing assembly activities, attempting to detain politicians, and undermining peace across the country.

Without presidential immunity, Mr Yoon could face other criminal charges, such as abuse of power.

He is the first South Korean president to be arrested or indicted while in office. – PA