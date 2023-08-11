Iran transfers five imprisoned Americans to house arrest

Iran has transferred five US citizens from the notorious Evin prison in Tehran to house arrest, initiating a process that Washington hopes will ultimately lead to their return home

The transfer of the prisoners marks a significant breakthrough after months of indirect talks between the US and Iran and should help ease tensions between them and create the conditions for progress in talks on the Islamic republic’s nuclear programme.

The prisoners could return to the US next month once Washington releases $6bn in Iranian oil revenue that is frozen in South Korea as part of the deal.

Three of the Americans identified as having been transferred out of Evin prison on Thursday are Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, Siamak Namazi, as well as a fourth, who people familiar with the discussions declined to identify. A fifth prisoner, a woman, had already been transferred from Tehran’s Evin prison, a person familiar with the discussions said.

“We have received confirmation that Iran has released from prison five Americans who were unjustly detained and has placed them on house arrest,” National Security Council spokeswomn Adrienne Watson said.

Jared Genser, a lawyer for Mr Namazi, said the four Americans were expected to be held at a hotel under guard by Iranian officials and would be able to spend time together and call their families.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said in a post on Twitter that the “process of releasing billions of dollars of Iranian assets, which have been illegally seized by the US for several years, has commenced”.

He added: “Tehran has received the necessary guarantee for Washington’s adherence to its commitments.”

Tehran has been unable to access tens of billions of dollars of its oil funds held by foreign central banks, including in China, since former US president Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers and imposed hundreds of sanctions.

If the funds held in South Korea are released they will be transferred to an account in Qatar, where they will be monitored to ensure they are only used for trade not subject to US sanctions, such as for food or medicine. Qatar, one of the few countries with good relations with both Washington and Tehran, helped facilitate the talks on the prisoners’ release.

The US had been clear with the Islamic republic that “to get anywhere, the Americans have to be out of Evin prison”, a sourc said.

Once moved to house arrest, they will have access to the Swiss ambassador, who represents US interests in Iran because Tehran and Washington do not have formal ties.

The US and Iran have stepped up talks on the prisoners’ release and Iran’s nuclear programme over the past several months.

“The release of the US hostages from prison could finally make good on [President Joe] Biden’s promise to bring Americans long held unjustly home. This move will also set the scene for a nuclear understanding that aims to freeze the conflict through Biden’s tough election year,” said Sanam Vakil, Middle East director at Chatham House.

“This deal will be seen by many as appeasing and obliging the Islamic republic’s most distasteful behaviour, but above all it is critical that they all come home.”

Western diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord stalled last year after Iran rejected a draft proposal to restore the agreement in August 2022. Tensions further escalated after Tehran mounted a violent crackdown to crush nationwide protests and sold military drones to Moscow that Russian forces have used in Ukraine.

But talks resumed this year as western fears mounted over the rapid progress of Iran’s nuclear programme. US officials have said that Tehran is enriching uranium to levels near those needed to produce a weapon, raising the risk of a regional arms race or conflict. - The Financial Times Limited