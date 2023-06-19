US secretary of state Blinken to wrap up talks in rare China visit

US secretary of state Antony Blinken shakes hands with Wang Yi, China's director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission in Beijing on June 19th, 2023. Photograph: LEAH MILLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

US secretary of state Antony Blinken met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at the start of the second and final day of a rare visit to Beijing on Monday that aims to prevent the many disagreements between the rival powers from spiralling into conflict.

The two top diplomats shook hands inside a red-carpeted hall at the Diaoyutai state guest house in Beijing, before talks that State Department officials said lasted for around three hours.

All eyes will be on whether Mr Blinken will also meet Chinese president Xi Jinping later in the day, an engagement sources said was expected but was yet to be confirmed by the State Department or Chinese officials.

Mr Blinken was also expected to meet US business people in Beijing operating in healthcare, automobile and entertainment industries to hear more on the business climate in China.

Making the first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years, Mr Blinken held more than seven-and-a-half hours of “candid” and “constructive” talks with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang on Sunday.

But, they appeared to make little concrete progress on the wide ranging disputes, which included Taiwan, trade, human rights, stemming the flow of synthetic opioid fentanyl and its precursor chemicals from China, or over their differing viewpoints regarding the war in Ukraine.

Mr Blinken stressed “the need to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation” in his talks with Mr Qin.

Both sides emphasised the importance of making it easier for their citizens to visit, and agreed on working to increase passenger flights, which boosted Chinese airline shares.

They also expressed a desire to stabilise bilateral ties despite what one US official called their “profound” differences, and agreed that Mr Qin would visit Washington to continue the conversation, though no date was announced.

Mr Blinken’s trip, which was postponed in February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, is closely followed worldwide as further deterioration of ties between the world’s two largest economies could have global implications on financial markets, trade practices and routes and supply chains.

“For this high-level interaction between China and the United States, Taiwan closely grasps the relevant details,” Taiwan premier Chen Chien-jen told reporters.

Chinese media reports of Sunday’s meetings described it as constructive but made clear that Taiwan is the most important issue, and a potentially dangerous one. – Reuters