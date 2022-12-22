Covid in China: Country reports zero new deaths for second day running

A health worker (L) talks to people at a clinic in China's southwestern city of Chongqing. Photograph: NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

China reported no new Covid-19 deaths for December 21st for the second day running.

The country reported 3,030 new symptomatic Covid-19 infections on December 21st , compared with 3,101 a day earlier. As of December 21st, mainland China had confirmed 389,306 cases with symptoms.

Official figures have become an unreliable guide, however, as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of zero-Covid-19 policies.

A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a “tragic battle” with Covid-19 as it expects half of the city’s 25 million people to get infected by the end of the year while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked.

READ MORE

After widespread protests and a relentless rise in cases, China this month took an abrupt shift in policies and began dismantling its zero-Covid regime, which has taken a great financial and psychological toll on its 1.4 billion people.

Still, China’s official death count since the pandemic began in early 2020 stands at 5,241 - a fraction of what most other countries faced.

China reported no new Covid deaths for a second consecutive day for December 21st, even as funeral parlour workers say demand has jumped in the past week, pushing fees higher.

The Shanghai Deji Hospital, posting on its official WeChat account late on Wednesday, estimated there were about 5.43 million positives in the city and that 12.5 million in China’s main commercial hub will get infected by the end of the year.

“This year’s Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day, and the Lunar New Year are destined to be unsafe,” the hospital said.

“In this tragic battle, the entire Greater Shanghai will fall, and we will infect all the staff of the hospital! We will infect the whole family! Our patients will all be infected! We have no choice, and we cannot escape.”

In an effort to prevent the virus from letting rip across China, Shanghai residents endured a two-month lockdown that ended on June 1st, with many losing income and having poor access to basic necessities. Hundreds died and hundreds of thousands were infected during those two months.

Experts say China could face more than a million Covid deaths next year.

The head of the World Health Organisation said it is concerned about the spike in infections and is supporting the government to focus on vaccinating those at the highest risk.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the agency needed more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and requirements for intensive care units for a comprehensive assessment.

China’s policy U-turn caught a fragile health system unprepared, with hospitals scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for drugs and authorities racing to build special clinics.

Smaller cities away from the affluent eastern and southern coast are particularly vulnerable. Tongchuan, a city of 700,000 in the northwestern Shaanxi province, called on Wednesday for all medical workers who retired in the past five years to join the battle against Covid. – Reuters