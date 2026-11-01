Nine people dead after private jet crashes in Florida, officials say

A Learjet 60 with nine people on board crashed on Sunday in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.
Everyone on board died when the aircraft crashed about 12.50pm local time (5.50pm Irish time), according to a social media post from transportation secretary Sean Duffy, who called the incident a “horrific tragedy”.
The aeroplane took off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, the FAA said in a statement, adding that the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the incident. – Reuters