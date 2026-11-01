Roads were closed after a fatal aeroplane crash on Sunday in Greenacres, Florida. Photograph: Saul Martinez/Getty Images

A Learjet 60 ‌with nine people on board crashed on ​Sunday in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, the US ​Federal Aviation Administration said.

Everyone on ⁠board died when the ‌aircraft ‌crashed ​about 12.50pm local time (5.50pm Irish time), according to ⁠a ​social media ​post from transportation secretary Sean ‌Duffy, who called ​the incident a “horrific tragedy”.

The aero⁠plane took ⁠off ​from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, the ‌FAA said ⁠in a statement, adding that the National Transportation ‌Safety Board was investigating the incident. – Reuters