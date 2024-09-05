Woman killed in avalanche in Argentina

The news site reported that the Irish woman’s remains were recovered from the scene on the Cerro López mountain. Photograph: Peter Essick/Getty

A woman has been killed in an avalanche on a mountain in Argentina, according to local media reports.

Argentinian news website La Nacion reported that an incident had occurred on Cerro López mountain in the province of Río Negro on Wednesday afternoon.

It stated that the deceased woman was Irish and was among three people who became trapped on the mountain when the landslide happened. However, Irish diplomatic sources later said the woman was not from the State.

The three tourists were taking part in a cross-country skiing expedition. The news site reported that the woman’s remains were recovered from the scene.

“The tragic incident occurred around 5pm on the hill that is part of the so-called Circuito Chico and is 2075 metres above sea level. As a result, a woman of Irish origin died, a man was injured and another remains missing,” the report said.

“The survivor who was treated and managed to get down from the mountain was suffering from hypothermia, so he could not provide information about his companions.”

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and hypothermia.

The third mountaineer remained missing after searches were called off late last night. Rescue workers were due to resume their searches early Thursday morning.