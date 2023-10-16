Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential election

Daniel Noboa, the heir to a banana fortune who pledges a hard line on rocketing violent crime, employment for the young and foreign investment, will become Ecuador’s youngest president at 35 after winning by a margin of around five points over his rival, the leftist lawyer Luisa González.

With 90 per cent of votes counted on Sunday night in Ecuador, Noboa had 52.29 per cent of the vote against 47.71 per cent for González, said Ecuador’s electoral council.

Luisa González, the handpicked candidate of the former president Rafael Correa, accepted her defeat at the polls on Sunday night and pledged her support for the new president.

“Today we have made history,” Mr Noboa said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Ecuadorean families chose the new Ecuador, they chose a country with security and employment.”

He said electoral promises would not just remain in the campaign and corruption would be punished.

This election was held against a backdrop of a spike in violent crime fuelled by drug trafficking, which has turned the country into one of the most violent in the region, with the fourth-highest homicide rate – higher even than Mexico.

Mr Noboa, the millennial son of Ecuador’s richest man and five-time presidential candidate Álvaro Noboa, was the surprise entry into the second round in August. His calm and unconfrontational style made him popular, particularly with voters aged between 18 and 29 who make up a third of the electorate.

The Harvard Kennedy School graduate focused his campaign on creating jobs and the economy, recommending tax exemptions and incentives for new businesses as well as pledging to attract more foreign investment.

On crime, Mr Noboa proposed putting the most violent criminals on ships off Ecuador’s Pacific coast. He also suggested boosting the military presence on the borders and coast, both of which are trafficking points for cocaine.

Arianna Tanca, an Ecuadorean political analyst, said the stakes were high and urged the former congressman to think about the “future of the country and not preserving his square metre of power”.

Mr Noboa is due to be sworn in on November 25th but will only govern for 17 months until 2025 – completing the term of outgoing president, Guillermo Lasso, who dissolved congress in May during an impeachment trial and called snap presidential and legislative elections.

“It’s a short time but it is time that is precious and can be used for good so let’s see if the politicians are up to the bar,” Ms Tanca said.

“Ecuadorians need peace, we can’t stand the violence any more, this war,” said Carla Espinoza, voting in Quito on Sunday.

The presidential campaign has been marked by unprecedented violence, including the assassination in broad daylight of anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio as he left a campaign event in August. This month, seven Colombian suspects in the assassination were themselves murdered in prison.

Ecuador’s Pacific ports are targeted by drug traffickers smuggling cocaine, most commonly in shipping containers holding bananas, the country’s top export. About 80 per cent of cocaine smuggled from Ecuador was bound for Europe, the country’s interior minister, Juan Zapata, told the Guardian, where a kilo of cocaine fetched a street price of about $50,000 (€47,462)– twice as much as in the US.

Mr Zapata said Ecuador, positioned between Colombia and Peru, the world’s main cocaine-producing countries, needed international help to tackle a “common transnational enemy”. Homicide rates have risen fivefold since 2019, according to the Ecuadorean Observatory on Organised Crime, due to violence between local gangs allied with Mexican drug cartels, Colombian guerrilla groups and Balkan traffickers.

The president-elect will not have a parliamentary majority and could struggle to find consensus to push through legislation among Ecuador’s fractious political class.

“There is so much to do,” Mr Zapata said. “I hope that the new congress dedicates itself to [dealing with the security situation], unlike the previous one that wasted so much time and hurt the country.” – Guardian