Johannesburg fire: At least 58 killed in multistorey building blaze

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a Johannesburg building that has killed 52 people. Photograph: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

A fire in a five-story building in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa’s commercial capital, left at least 58 people dead, city officials said.

The blaze in the building, which broke out in the central business district overnight, also left 43 people injured, the municipality said in a statement on Thursday. Multiple people are being treated at the scene, it said.

“We have recovered 52 bodies and 43 people who were injured have been transported to various healthcare facilities,” Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesman Robert Mulaudzi told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika earlier on Thursday. “There are possibilities of more fatalities.”

The cause of the fire is unknown, the Johannesburg EMS said in an earlier statement.

Mr Mulaudzi said a search-and-recovery operation was under way. At least one child was among the dead, Mr Mulaudzi said.

He said the building was effectively an “informal settlement” where homeless people had moved in looking for accommodation without any formal lease agreements, adding this situation made it hard to search the building.

“Over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this.”

Witnesses claim there might have been as many as 200 people living in the building.

Police will begin their investigations once the emergency services complete their work in the area.

The fire comes a month after a gas explosion left one person dead, and several others injured, while also causing damage to infrastructure in the inner city. – Bloomberg