Niger president says democracy will be saved following coup

A video grab shows Col Major Amadou Abdramane (C), spokesperson for the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, speaking during a televised statement in which he claimed President Mohamed Bazoum's regime had been ended. Photograph: -/ORTN - Télé Sahel/AFP via Getty Images

Niger’s president, toppled in a military coup, said on Thursday on social media platform X that “hard-won gains will be safeguarded” and that Nigerians who love democracy will see to it.

According to a group of soldiers who appeared on Niger’s national television late on Wednesday, Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.

The country’s foreign minister, Hassoumi Massoudou, also posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling on “all democrats and patriots” to make this “perilous adventure” fail.

Their statements followed a late-night address on Wednesday by soldiers on national television announcing that Mr Bazoum had been removed from power and all institutions of the republic suspended, marking the seventh coup in west and central Africa since 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday members of the presidential guard had blocked Mr Bazoum inside the presidential palace, sparking regional and international concern about instability in a country that is a pivotal ally for western powers helping fight an insurgency in the Sahel region.

The move against Mr Bazoum comes after military takeovers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, which were followed by sharp moves away from the West. The leaders of Mali’s 2021 coup expelled French troops and invited Russia’s Wagner Group to help fight an Islamist insurgency that has taken over parts of the country.

Mr Bazoum, who was elected in 2021, has by contrast welcomed French troops who were expelled from Mali and has courted both European and US help in combating jihadist attacks in Niger’s border regions. In an interview with the Financial Times in May, he defended France’s presence and blamed anti-French sentiment on targeted campaigns.

He has also paraded his pro-democracy credentials and progressive attitudes on women’s rights and education to court western support. Mr Bazoum was one of several African leaders who has elected not to attend Vladimir Putin’s Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg this week. – Agencies