The French school students whose demonstrations have been making headlines are part of a global stirring among young people tired of getting a raw deal from older generations who are often indifferent or contemptuous towards their concerns.

A generation finds its voice

The school protests that have been roiling France spread to Belgium this week when hundreds of students demonstrated in the eastern city of Liège in protest against rising costs, overcrowded classrooms and a shortage of study materials. Police detained more than 100 people but responded to the protests with less brutality than their French counterparts and the city’s mayor has called for dialogue with the students.

The protests in France and Belgium are part of a wave of unrest among students around the world in recent months and the European Students’ Union monitored 54 protest actions across the continent between March and May this year. Fourteen of them involved multiple cities and campuses, including demonstrations in 50 Italian cities in May, and some protests have been going on for months or even years.

The triggers behind the protests are various but most are driven by frustration linked to the material conditions of education and extra burdens imposed on students. They are acts of resistance by a generation that is tired of being either hectored and bullied or ignored and dismissed by a governing class that is often indifferent to the concerns of young people as it squanders their future.

In Romania last month, students across the country went to school dressed in black in protest against a bill that would introduce mandatory school uniforms. The students argue that instead of policing their clothing, the government in Bucharest, which spends less on education than most European Union member-states, should address structural problems in the school system and get serious about tackling child poverty.

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against education spending cuts in Liège, Belgium on Wednesday. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet/EPA

India’s Cockroach movement launched one of the most successful student protests in recent history when it forced the resignation of Narendra Modi’s education minister over leaked exam papers that saw more than two million people forced to re-sit a medical school entrance exam. The movement initiated fresh protests last week over changes to India’s electoral roll that have seen millions of people stripped of the franchise.

Governments around the world have responded to student protests with violence which has in some cases led to the deaths of demonstrators. Abdoulaye Ba, a second-year dental student at Cheikh Anta Diop University in the Senegalese capital of Dakar, died last February of multiple internal haemorrhages after police entered a dormitory and attacked students with batons.

The students had been demonstrating against the failure to pay the government stipends that are the only source of income for many, leaving them unable to afford food or rent. The university authorities suspended student associations and closed student housing and the cafeteria when students were unable to pay for meals and accommodation.

In the EU, education’s share of government spending has been flat or falling in recent years despite the fact that more students are being encouraged to enter third-level institutions.

The EU has a target for the proportion of 25-34 year-olds to reach 45 per cent by 2030 but the funding per student has been falling, something which might be contributing to weaker European performance in the PISA study of educational attainment.

While education budgets are squeezed, European governments are borrowing hundreds of billions of euros to spend on defence and some EU member-states have reinstated national military service while others are considering it. This means that if their governments’ diplomatic incompetence leads to war, the generation that stayed at home during the pandemic to protect their elders will be better trained to go away and die for them.

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