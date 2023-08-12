World

At least one dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat capsizes while crossing Channel

Vast rescue operation launched as dozens of boats try to make crossing at the same time

Police try prevent the departure of a boat carrying migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to reach Britain, on the beach of Sangatte, northern France. Photograph: Bernard Barron/Getty Images

Sat Aug 12 2023 - 10:14

One person has died and about 50 people have been rescued following an incident involving a small boat in the English Channel on Saturday morning, French authorities have said.

Two British ships and several French vessels have been involved in a search and rescue operation, a statement from France’s Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Early on Saturday morning, information was received from a patrol boat that a migrant boat was sinking off Sangatte, the statement said.

Six people were recovered in a serious condition, one of whom was then taken by helicopter to Calais hospital and declared dead.

It is understood British home secretary Suella Braverman will chair a meeting with border force officials on Saturday.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident in the Channel. HM coastguard are working on a co-ordinated response and further information will be provided in due course.”

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution said a Dover-based volunteer lifeboat crew launched just before 4am to respond to the incident.

An investigation has also been opened by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.– Reuters

