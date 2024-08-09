Services on Irish Rail routes between Dublin, Galway and Waterford to be improved this month

Hourly Dublin to Belfast rail services are due to commence when Belfast's new Grand Central station opens

Additional services on two intercity routes, improvements to local Cork services at weekends and changes to commuter schedules around Dublin are among the main elements of a new Irish Rail timetable to come into effect on August 26th.

The new Kishoge station in west county Dublin, originally intended to come into service more than a decade ago, will also open.

Improvements to the intercity services include additional trains on routes between Dublin and both Galway and Waterford, with earlier first departures and later final ones on weekdays.

Cork commuter services will benefit from additional services at weekends on the Cobh and Midleton routes.

There will also be changes to existing timetables for Dart and north Dublin commuter services to facilitate improvements to the service between Dublin and Belfast to be introduced later in the year.

Services to and from Belfast are to operate on an hourly basis in and out of the new Grand Central station when it opens, but the related changes to schedules for local trains around Dublin will take effect this month.

Among the other changes to be introduced are increased interconnectivity between Sligo to Dublin trains and the Luas at Broombridge, and later trains from Wexford connecting to Dublin via Gorey. The changes follow a public consultation and are in part facilitated by the coming into service of 41 new rail carriages over the coming months.

Kishoge station, meanwhile, will mainly serve users of the Heuston commuter lines when it opens.

Details of the changes are available at Irishrail.ie.