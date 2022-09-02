Nitelink bus fares drop by up to 43 %

Fares on 13 Nitelink Bus services across Dublin are being reduced from Friday night.

Leap fares on the late night Dublin Bus services are being reduced by 33 per cent to €2.40 for adults while cash fares are being reduced by 43 percent to €3.

The leap fare for students and young adults reduced to €1.20.

Thirteen Nitelink services depart from Dublin City Centre every Friday and Saturday evening from midnight to 4am. A further eight, 24-hour bus services run throughout the week with more planned to be introduced as the BusConnects network rolls out.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said there is a significant uplift in the economy, post lockdown And the new reduced fares would help people enjoy the city.

Dublin Bus head of operations, Sorin Costica said the reduction in fares was “great news”for customers. “It will help reduce night-time carbon emissions by encouraging people to take the bus as opposed to travelling by car.”

The 13 Nitelink services depart from the city centre 7n (Shankhill), 25n (Fonthill Road), 31n (Baldoyle road), 31n (Howth), 33 (Balbriggan), 42n (Portmarnock), 46n (Dundrum), 49n (Tallaght Kilnamanagh), 69n (Saggart), 70n ( Tyrrelstown), 77n (Tallaght Westbrook Estate), 84n (Greystones), 88n (Ashbourne)