League Cup final at Wembley to have 8,000 fans in a pilot event

British government confirm plan on Sunday morning; 21,000 could be at FA Cup final

8,000 fans are set to attend the League Cup final at Wembley. Photograph: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

This month’s League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be allowed to host 8,000 spectators as part of pilot events to pave the way for the return of large crowds to stadiums, the British government said on Sunday.

The final will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium on April 25th. It was due to be played on February 28th but was pushed back in the hope that a later date would allow fans to attend.

“The Department of Culture, Media and Sport has given the green light for 8,000 spectators to attend as part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme,” City said in a statement.

Tickets will be made available to both Tottenham and City fans as well as local residents around the stadium and the National Health Service (NHS) workers.

The trial, to be run at nine events including the FA Cup final and one semi-final, will be used to assess whether large events can be held in closed settings without social distancing.

The FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton on April 18th will be allowed to host an audience of 4,000, while a crowd of 21,000 will be permitted for the final on May 15th. Both matches will be held at Wembley.

