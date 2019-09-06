Lee Grace sends Rovers into cup semi-finals with late, late winner

Galway United 1 Shamrock Rovers 2

Lee Grace broke Galway United’s hearts when he pounced in the third minute of injury-time to snatch a dramatic winner for Shamrock Rovers at Eamonn Deacy Park.

His header completed a comeback for the Hoops as two former Galway players came back to haunt them with goals in front of a crowd of 1,525.

Galway United, boosted by a 1-0 win over Cork City last time out, stunned Rovers when they hit the front after 33 minutes.

A Marc Ludden throw from the left was not dealt with and Stephen Christopher controlled and let fly from the edge of the box and while his effort was blocked in the crowded box, Maurice Nugent pounced to dispatch the ball to the net from close range.

Rovers got back on level terms after 56 minutes when good pressure saw Graham Burke pull back an effort from the left and the inrushing Aaron Greene scored from close range.

Dylan Watts forced Galway goalkeeper Kevin Horgan to make a good save from distance and he also dealt capably with an effort from Graham Burke.

Galway got few opportunities to restore their lead and at the other end it took a superb goal-line clearance from goalscorer Nugent to deflect a header over the bar with less than five minutes remaining.

But Rovers never gave up and snatched it at the death when Grace struck to spark wild scenes among the away fans.

Galway United: K Horgan; Lynch, Walsh, Brouder, Ludden; Higgins, Collins, Nugent, Christopher; Melody, Barry.

Substitutes: C Horgan for Collins (59 mins), Faherty for Melody (75), Davoren for Barry (84).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; O’Neill, Lopez, Grace, Lafferty; Watts, Burke, Finn, Kavanagh; McEneff, Greene.

Substitutes: Bolger for Lafferty (68 mins).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).