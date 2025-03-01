Shamrock Rovers label Liam Burt’s version of post-injury treatment ‘false and inaccurate’

Shamrock Rovers have described comments made by former player Liam Burt regarding treatment he received following an injury he sustained while on loan at Shelbourne last season as a “false and inaccurate account of events”.

Ahead of kick-off in Shamrock Rovers' Premier Division match against Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday, Burt posted on Instagram criticising Rovers for the handling of his injury, which required surgery, and the subsequent cancelling of his contract.

In a statement last week, Rovers confirmed Burt’s contract with the club had been terminated “by mutual agreement”.

In his social media post, which has since been deleted, the former Rangers and Celtic winger alleged he had to organise his own surgery and rehabilitation following his injury.

Shamrock Rovers issued a statement on Saturday in response to Burt’s claims.

Shamrock Rovers F.C. statement regarding social media posts by ex SRFC player Liam Burt yesterdayhttps://t.co/ndcFylc1Vq — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) March 1, 2025

“The club feels that it is important that the false and inaccurate accounts of events, as set out by the player, be addressed‚” the club statement read.

“Prior to the recent mutual cancellation of the player’s contract, Liam underwent surgery on an injury picked up whilst playing on loan at Shelbourne in 2024. The surgery was performed in the UK by a leading specialist at the cost and expense of Shamrock Rovers.

“Liam is on record with the club stating his gratitude and thanks for the support he has received from the club during this period. This sentiment was also echoed by Liam’s advisors who are also on record for thanking Shamrock Rovers FC for their professionalism and approach to the player’s formal exit from the club.”

The club added it is “extremely disappointed by Liam’s highly inappropriate messages sent to our management team” ahead of Friday’s clash against Shelbourne.

“We note that these messages were only posted after the player received his financial settlement from the club in lieu of his mutual cancellation,” the statement added.

The club said it is now “reviewing all options available to the club in respect of any recourse we may take in addressing this situation.”

Asked about Burt’s comments following the 1-1 draw at Tolka Park, Rovers manager Stephen Bradley said: “I wish Liam the best of luck.”

The former Scotland under-21 player only made 16 appearances for the Hoops since moving to Tallaght in January 2023.