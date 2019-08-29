Champions League: English clubs to face familiar foes in group stages
Liverpool drawn against Napoli again while Man City get Shakhtar Donetsk for second year
Liverpool celebrate their victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Defending champions Liverpool have been drawn alongside Napoli for a second straight year in the group stages of the Champions League. Jürgen Klopp’s side will also face Austrian side FC Salzburg and Belgian side Genk in Group E
Last year’s beaten finalists Tottenham have been drawn with German champions Bayern Munich in Group B, as well as Greek side Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.
Premier League champions Manchester City will also face familiar foes after they were drawn with Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk for a second year. Pep Guardiola’s side will also face Dinamo Zagreb and Italian newcomers Atalanta in a Group C that looks like they will dominate.
Europa League champions Chelsea will face Ajax, who were beaten in last year’s semi-finals by Tottenham. Frank Lampard’s side will also face Spanish side Valencia and France’s Lille.
Group F looks the traditional group of death with Barcelona drawn against Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.
The full schedule of games will be released later on tonight.
GROUP A
1 - Paris St-Germain
2 - Real Madrid
3 - Club Bruges
4 - Galatasaray
GROUP B
1 - Bayern Munich
2 - Tottenham Hotspur
3 - Olympiakos
4 - Red Star Belgrade
GROUP C
1 - Manchester City
2 - Shakhtar Donetsk
3 - Dinamo Zagreb
4 - Atalanta
GROUP D
1 - Juventus
2 - Atletico Madrid
3 - Bayer Leverkusen
4 - Lokomotiv Moscow
GROUP E
1 - Liverpool
2 - Napoli
3 - FC Salzburg
4 - Genk
GROUP F
1 - Barcelona
2 - Borussia Dortmund
3 - Inter Milan
4 - Slavia Prague
GROUP G
1 - Zenit St Petersburg
2 - Benfica
3 - Lyon
4 - RB Leipzig
GROUP H
1 - Chelsea
2 - Ajax
3 - Valencia
4 - Lille