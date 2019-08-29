Champions League: English clubs to face familiar foes in group stages

Liverpool drawn against Napoli again while Man City get Shakhtar Donetsk for second year

Liverpool celebrate their victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool celebrate their victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

 

Defending champions Liverpool have been drawn alongside Napoli for a second straight year in the group stages of the Champions League. Jürgen Klopp’s side will also face Austrian side FC Salzburg and Belgian side Genk in Group E

Last year’s beaten finalists Tottenham have been drawn with German champions Bayern Munich in Group B, as well as Greek side Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.

Premier League champions Manchester City will also face familiar foes after they were drawn with Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk for a second year. Pep Guardiola’s side will also face Dinamo Zagreb and Italian newcomers Atalanta in a Group C that looks like they will dominate.

Europa League champions Chelsea will face Ajax, who were beaten in last year’s semi-finals by Tottenham. Frank Lampard’s side will also face Spanish side Valencia and France’s Lille.

Group F looks the traditional group of death with Barcelona drawn against Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.

The full schedule of games will be released later on tonight.

GROUP A
1 - Paris St-Germain
2 - Real Madrid
3 - Club Bruges
4 - Galatasaray

GROUP B
1 - Bayern Munich
2 - Tottenham Hotspur
3 - Olympiakos
4 - Red Star Belgrade

GROUP C
1 - Manchester City
2 - Shakhtar Donetsk
3 - Dinamo Zagreb
4 - Atalanta

GROUP D
1 - Juventus
2 - Atletico Madrid
3 - Bayer Leverkusen
4 - Lokomotiv Moscow

GROUP E
1 - Liverpool
2 - Napoli
3 - FC Salzburg
4 - Genk

GROUP F
1 - Barcelona
2 - Borussia Dortmund
3 - Inter Milan
4 - Slavia Prague

GROUP G
1 - Zenit St Petersburg
2 - Benfica
3 - Lyon
4 - RB Leipzig

GROUP H
1 - Chelsea
2 - Ajax
3 - Valencia
4 - Lille

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.