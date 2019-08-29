Champions League: English clubs to face familiar foes in group stages

Defending champions Liverpool have been drawn alongside Napoli for a second straight year in the group stages of the Champions League. Jürgen Klopp’s side will also face Austrian side FC Salzburg and Belgian side Genk in Group E

Last year’s beaten finalists Tottenham have been drawn with German champions Bayern Munich in Group B, as well as Greek side Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade.

Premier League champions Manchester City will also face familiar foes after they were drawn with Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk for a second year. Pep Guardiola’s side will also face Dinamo Zagreb and Italian newcomers Atalanta in a Group C that looks like they will dominate.

Europa League champions Chelsea will face Ajax, who were beaten in last year’s semi-finals by Tottenham. Frank Lampard’s side will also face Spanish side Valencia and France’s Lille.

Group F looks the traditional group of death with Barcelona drawn against Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.

The full schedule of games will be released later on tonight.

GROUP A

1 - Paris St-Germain

2 - Real Madrid

3 - Club Bruges

4 - Galatasaray

GROUP B

1 - Bayern Munich

2 - Tottenham Hotspur

3 - Olympiakos

4 - Red Star Belgrade

GROUP C

1 - Manchester City

2 - Shakhtar Donetsk

3 - Dinamo Zagreb

4 - Atalanta

GROUP D

1 - Juventus

2 - Atletico Madrid

3 - Bayer Leverkusen

4 - Lokomotiv Moscow

GROUP E

1 - Liverpool

2 - Napoli

3 - FC Salzburg

4 - Genk

GROUP F

1 - Barcelona

2 - Borussia Dortmund

3 - Inter Milan

4 - Slavia Prague

GROUP G

1 - Zenit St Petersburg

2 - Benfica

3 - Lyon

4 - RB Leipzig

GROUP H

1 - Chelsea

2 - Ajax

3 - Valencia

4 - Lille