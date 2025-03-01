FA Cup: Nico O’Reilly saves Manchester City blushes in comeback victory against Plymouth

Manchester City had teenager Nico O’Reilly to thank for emerging unscathed with a 3-1 win over underdogs Plymouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Sky Bet Championship strugglers stunned Liverpool in the previous round and dealt Pep Guardiola’s men a bloody nose when Maksym Talovierov headed home in the 38th minute.

O’Reilly nodded home to wipe out the shock lead in first-half injury time and popped up again with 14 minutes remaining. Kevin De Bruyne then added the gloss in the closing moments.

Bournemouth squeezed past Wolves via penalties, winning the spot-kicks 5-4 after a 1-1 draw. The Cherries went ahead through Evanilson on the half-hour mark but were denied a second when VAR ruled against Milos Kerkez.

Matheus Cunha conjured a wonderful leveller for Wolves, but was later sent off for violent conduct after a moment of madness. Matt Doherty missed the chance to send Wolves through in the shoot-out before Luis Sinisterra did the job for Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace’s 3-1 win over Millwall was overshadowed by a nasty injury to Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off for a reckless high challenge in the eighth minute which left Mateta, who was taken to hospital with a gash behind his ear and a head injury.

The Eagles scored through an own goal from Japhet Tanganga and efforts from Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah, while Wes Harding grabbed a consolation.

Preston reached the last eight for the first time since England’s World Cup winning year of 1966, getting there in style with a 3-0 win over Burnley.

The Clarets have become one of the most defensively solid sides in the county under Scott Parker this season but found themselves cut open at Deepdale, where Robbie Brady, Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane grabbed the goals.

That ended a 23-game unbeaten run for Burnley, who are now left to focus on their Premier League promotion hopes.