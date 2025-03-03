Ireland likely to commit to hundreds of millions in aid to Ukraine at emergency EU summit

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Ireland is likely to commit to spending hundreds of millions of euros to support Ukraine financially and militarily. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Ireland is likely to commit to spending hundreds of millions of euro to support Ukraine financially and militarily when EU leaders meet later this week for an emergency summit.

The sums committed – which have not been finalised yet – will come in addition to almost €400 million that Ireland has already given to the beleaguered country, which recently entered its fourth year of war against invading Russian forces.

Sources with knowledge of discussions at official level in advance of the summit say there is an expectation that a package of perhaps €20 billion – with some estimates suggesting more – in assistance for Ukraine will be agreed by EU leaders this week, as Europe scrambles to step into the gap left by a threatened withdrawal of American support.

The bust-up between US president Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office last Friday has added urgency to European efforts to step up support for Ukraine.

According to one person with knowledge of discussions in Government, the working estimate is that Ireland’s share of any overall EU package would be about 2 per cent, implying a contribution of about €400 million if the EU commits €20 billion this week.

Three senior sources acknowledged that initial working estimates suggested a potential Irish contribution in the range of €300-€400 million, though they stressed that nothing has yet been agreed.

Senior Government sources confirm, however, that Ireland will be willing to pledge very significant additional support for Ukraine, though Ireland’s policy of neutrality has meant that aid of almost €400 million given to date has been for “non-lethal” military and non-military assistance.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris is expected to bring proposals for an extra €100 million in aid to Ukraine to Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, though it is understood this will form part of the Irish contribution to any new programme of military and financial aid pledged by EU leaders this week. It is expected the money will be paid to Ukraine in the first half of this year.

EU leaders meet for an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday amid growing concerns about the US willingness to continue helping Ukraine and about American commitment to European defence more generally.

European leaders including French president Emmanuel Macron and the victor in the recent German election, Friedrich Merz, have stressed the need for Europe to step up its support for Ukraine and to dramatically increase spending on defence. UK prime minister Keir Starmer has also pledged to increase defence spending.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ireland would “say more, spend more and do more” to help Ukraine.

Ireland has already given almost €400 million to Ukraine in humanitarian aid and in what the Government calls “non-lethal military assistance” under the European Peace Facility. Irish military personnel have also delivered training to Ukrainian soldiers in “non-lethal” activities such as casualty care and mine clearance. In addition, more than 110,000 Ukrainians have come to Ireland since the beginning of the war, of whom it is estimated that about 80,000 remain.

Meanwhile, it is understood that four Irish aid trucks seeking to gain admission to Gaza are among those held up by the Israeli decision on Sunday to block access to the Palestinian enclave.

The trucks, carrying food supplies and emergency shelter equipment, are currently in the Jordanian capital, Amman, awaiting permission to enter Gaza.

Mr Harris said it is “extremely worrying” that humanitarian aid from Ireland and other countries cannot get into Gaza.