Man City crowned Premier League champions as United lose at home to Leicester

Pep Guardiola’s side claim third league title in four seasons with three games to spare

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu celebrates with Luke Thomas after scoring their second goal during the Premier League match at Old Trafford. Photograph: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City have been confirmed as Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United were beaten 2-1 at home by Leicester.

It is the second trophy secured by Pep Guardiola’s team in less than three weeks following their success in the Carabao Cup and they hope to end the season by lifting the Champions League for the first time.

City, second to Liverpool by 18 points last season, have a 10-point lead over second-placed United that cannot be overturned with three games remaining. City wasted the chance to confirm top spot on Saturday when they lost at home to Chelsea but United’s defeat has handed them the title three days later.

City’s success is not only an emphatic response to finishing well off the pace last summer but an impressive turnaround from earlier in this campaign.

On November 22nd, a day after losing to Tottenham, they were 13th with 12 points from eight games. Although they had a match in hand on many teams they did not appear likely champions and had been beaten 5-2 at home by Leicester in September.

A run of 15 straight league victories from mid-December, after an unexpected home draw with West Brom, laid the platform for this triumph. Guardiola has been the manager for each of the past three Premier League title wins. – Guardian

More to follow

