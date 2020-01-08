Liverpool’s Sadio Mane named African Footballer of the Year

He beats Liverpool team mate - and the 2017 and 2018 winner - Mo Salah to the award

Senegal’s Sadio Mane speaks after winning the Player of the Year award during the 2019 CAF Awards in the Egyptian resort town of Hurghada. Photograph: Getty Images

Senegal’s Sadio Mane speaks after winning the Player of the Year award during the 2019 CAF Awards in the Egyptian resort town of Hurghada. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Sadio Mane has been named the 2019 Confederation of African Football’s Player of the Year.

The Senegal attacker beat Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah — winner in 2017 and 2018 — and Manchester City’s Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez to the award.

The award was decided by votes from head coaches or technical directors and captains of Africa’s member associations.

Mane, collecting the award at a ceremony in Egypt on Tuesday night, said: “Football is my job — I love it. I’m really happy and really proud at the same time to win this award.

“I would like to thank my family, especially my uncle who is here today, and my national and Liverpool team-mates, staff, everybody.

“It is a big day for me. I would love to thank all the Senegalese people. They pushed me. I’m from a very small village, Bambali, I’m sure they are all watching me on TV.”

The 27-year-old helped Senegal to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mane ended the 2018-19 season by winning the Champions League at Liverpool and shared the Premier League Golden Boot award with Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

So far this season he has scored 11 league goals for the runaway Premier League leaders, and has lifted both the Super Cup and World Club Cup.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.