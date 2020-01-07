Man City have Wembley in sight but Rashford gives United hope

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 3

Manchester United were exposed in embarrassing fashion before the interval then somehow rallied to give themselves a lifeline via a courageous second-half display.

Manchester City remain firm favourites to reach the final with the second leg in three weeks but Pep Guardiola’s side really should have killed the tie here. For Ole Gunnar Solskjær there is relief this did not finish as a hiding that could have seriously damaged his young side.

Solskjær started Mason Greenwood at centre-forward with the recently ill Anthony Martial among the substitutes and made Marcus Rashford his sixth different captain this season – the forward’s first time leading his boyhood side.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva scores the opening goal of the game. Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

Guardiola started with both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Agüero on the bench, the manager deploying Bernardo Silva as a quasi-focal point in what would prove a masterstroke in a dominant first-half display. The atmosphere crackled and so did United – briefly – via a breathtaking move which featured Fred dancing around Ilkay Gündogan and ended with Rashford gliding into City’s area and pinging in a ball the holders scrambled clear.

For the opening 10 minutes or so United were impressive. Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Daniel James, Greenwood and Rashford were a unit City struggled to catch as Nicolás Otamendi initiated a series of fouls as City tried to wrest control. Silva was about to show how it was done. After the visitors at last took hold of the ball, Kevin De Bruyne rolled it to Kyle Walker. He roved forward and fed the Portuguese who fired a 25-yard finish into David de Gea’s top-right corner that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

City’s support were jubilant and United were stunned. It allowed Guardiola’s team to relax with Silva the chief tormentor.

If Guardiola was unhappy with Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy’s reluctance to play quick balls along the latter’s left flank – they were visibly remonstrating with each other – he was about to be delighted with the second.

David de Gea looks stands dejected after Andreas Pereira’s second half put City 3-0 up. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

This began with a loose Victor Lindelöf header that went straight to Silva. He punished United with a pinpoint pass into Riyad Mahrez, who slipped in behind the defence, skated around De Gea, and slid the ball into the empty net. United now had to be careful: while away goals do not count a City third would have surely all but killed off their hopes of getting something from this match. Yet this is what occurred and it had a hint of farce about it. Silva – again – unlocked the door, hitting a pass from halfway into the path of Mahrez. He found De Bruyne and when Brandon Williams intervened, the young left-back ended in a heap on the turf.

Solskjær believed a foul was committed but the Belgian was allowed to move on. His shot was saved by De Gea only for the ball to ricochet off Pereira and in.

United had to reach the break “only” 3-0 down as this was threatening to be a humiliation. City were rampant: Sterling fluffed a chance to add another – one of a few spurned openings – and when Mike Dean blew for half-time his whistle was accompanied by boos from the home support.

Solskjær’s response was to take off Lingard for Nemanja Matic to try and even up the midfield numbers in the second half.

The sense was, though, that United would surely secretly have been happy with the match ending 3-0. They were still something close to shell-shocked, a condition Guardiola was intent his team should exploit further.

Rashford collects the ball after pulling one back for United. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

The manager was unhappy whenever they did not look forward, as when Walker and Mahrez engaged in keep-ball near him. Each time City attacked they looked menacing so Guardiola’s stance was understandable. Mahrez had taken over from Silva as City’s conductor-in-chief and his dazzling feet first won a corner, then had him driving a shot at De Gea. To United’s credit they continued playing. Williams is only 19 but his willingness to dribble forward and ignite a move as the hour mark neared was admirable. This did not mask the underlying issue though: City were in cruise control and could again expose United at any moment. After Rashford blasted a free-kick over, Solskjær took James off for Angel Gomes but hoping a 19-year-old would help salvage something was optimistic.

It was Rashford who did so. De Bruyne found Rodri but he was pickpocketed by Greenwood. The forward passed to the No 10 and he slid beyond Bravo and suddenly the tie was alive again.

It was barely credible yet near the end Bravo had to save another Rashford effort and United, remarkably, had been the better since the break. – Guardian