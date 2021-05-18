Eric Cantona not surprised to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Leeds and Man United forward follows in footsteps of Shearer and Henry

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Eric Cantona has become the latest player inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. File photograph: PA

Eric Cantona has become the latest player inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. File photograph: PA

 

Eric Cantona has become the third player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The 54-year-old former Leeds and Manchester United forward follows in the footsteps of Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry, who were announced as the first two inductees on April 26th.

Cantona, who began his career in England at Leeds, scored 70 goals in 156 Premier League appearances and won four titles in five seasons for Manchester United.

Commenting on his induction, the talismanic Frenchman said: “I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised.

“I would’ve been surprised not to be elected! I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans.

“We won and it was the football I dreamed about because Manchester United, it’s a club where they want to win things but in a good way.”

Cantona is one of the six players from a 23-man shortlist to receive the most combined votes from the public and the Premier League awards panel and the next five inductees will be announced over the next three days.

The Hall of Fame was launched last month to “recognise and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of players who have graced the League since its inception in 1992”.

A fans’ vote closed on May 9th, while to be eligible, players must have been retired by August 1st, 2020. Only a player’s Premier League career was considered.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.