Disciplinary proceedings opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus

Three clubs could face ban from European competition over stance on Super League

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in connection to their involvement in the aborted European Super League, Uefa has announced. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in connection to their involvement in the aborted European Super League, Uefa has announced. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA Wire

 

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their involvement in the aborted European Super League, Uefa has announced.

The three teams were the only ones of 12 original breakaway clubs who did not subsequently renounce the competition and reaffirm their commitment to Uefa.

A Uefa statement read: “Following an investigation conducted by Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of Uefa’s legal framework.”

The European governing body had opened a disciplinary investigation into the three clubs two weeks ago.

The nine other clubs – the Premier League’s ‘big six’ of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid – committed to the existing national and international competitions, with the threat of heavy fines and expulsion were they to renew their interest in the breakaway project.

They agreed to make a combined €15million goodwill contribution to benefit children’s and grassroots football across Europe and to have five per cent of Uefa competition revenues withheld for one season, with the money to be redistributed.

But Real, Barcelona and Juventus not only failed to follow their lead, but issued a joint statement standing by the prospective competition and its legal standing.

Uefa’s move raises the prospect of the three clubs being sanctioned, with some reports suggesting they face expulsion from Uefa competitions such as the Champions League for a period of two years.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.