Bayern Munich make light work of 10-man Besiktas

Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski score two each after early sending off
Thomas Müller opens the scoring for Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 first leg against Besiktas at the Allianz Arena. Photograph: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0

Bayern Munich, helped by two typical Thomas Müller goals and two from Robert Lewandowski, romped to a 5-0 win over Besiktas in their Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday after the Turkish champions played nearly the whole match with 10 men.

Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida was given a straight red card for tripping Lewandowksi outside the penalty area in the 16th minute, the defining moment in the round of 16, first-leg tie.

Müller, inelegant yet always effective, broke the deadlock with a miskick two minutes before half-time to break Besiktas’s resistance.

Kingsley Coman and Müller added two more before Lewandowski helped himself to a late brace, virtually assuring the Bavarians of a seventh successive quarter-final appearance.

