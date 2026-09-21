Thomas Tuchel rocked by five key withdrawals from England squad

Thomas Tuchel has been rocked by a host of withdrawals from his England squad, with Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Tino Livramento all out due to injury. Tuchel has called up James Garner and Morgan Gibbs‑White to boost his options for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

The German gave Palmer a high-profile recall on Friday for the beginning of the two-year international cycle ending with Euro 2028. England are back in the top division of the Nations League and they kick off against Spain at Wembley on Saturday. They then play the Czech Republic and Croatia away before returning to Wembley to again face the Czechs.

Palmer is dealing with a minor muscle issue and has been forced to make himself unavailable. The Chelsea midfielder, who has started the season in fine form, has made just three appearances under Tuchel. He was left out of the World Cup squad after his form ebbed last season.

Announcing his squad last week, the head coach spoke of a fresh opportunity for Palmer, but that chance will now have to wait. The 24-year-old has been a virtual ever‑present for Chelsea this season, contributing four goals and two assists in all competitions.

Rice’s withdrawal is not a complete surprise given his workload over the past number of seasons. He needed to manage a nerve issue in a hamstring in the latter part of last season, which also affected his lower back and caused the midfielder discomfort at the World Cup. He has started all of Arsenal’s Premier League matches so far this season, plus their Champions League opener against Napoli, and it has been decided that a rest at this point is the wisest course of action.

Mainoo was taken off after 80 minutes in Manchester United’s game at Fulham on Sunday; a move which led to manager Michael Carrick being booed by the travelling support. The midfielder was in the World Cup squad but was the only outfield player not to get a single minute on the pitch. Tuchel has said Mainoo’s lack of involvement was no slight on him, his ability, or application. It was, instead, purely down to decisions that Tuchel took for technical reasons. The head coach had promised to give Mainoo minutes over the coming fortnight or so.

Mainoo’s United team-mate Rashford was substituted in the 77th minute of the Fulham game and was seen holding the front of his hip as he slowly walked off.

Tuchel has always championed Rashford, calling him up when he named his first squad in March last year when the 28-year-old was struggling for form and has always included him when available.

Tuchel seemed to lose a bit of faith after Rashford played poorly against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the last 32 at the World Cup. Thereafter, Tuchel barely used him until England’s semi-final exit against Argentina, giving him just a couple of minutes as a stoppage-time substitute in that game, but Rashford did play the first 45 minutes of the third-place playoff against France.

Livramento was named in the World Cup squad but then sustained a calf injury in training on the eve of the tournament, leading the Newcastle full‑back to fly home. He underwent surgery and returned for his club as a substitute against Bournemouth earlier this month. He had a setback in training before their win against Hull on Saturday and was not in the matchday squad, with the 23-year-old is yet to start a game this season.

Garner comes in as a central midfield replacement for Rice and Mainoo, while Gibbs-White adds to Tuchel’s options at No 10 in Palmer’s absence, where Tuchel also has Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze at his disposal. – Guardian