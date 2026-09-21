Killian Phillips called into Ireland squad for Nations League matches

Killian Phillips has been added to the Ireland squad for upcoming Nations League games. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Killian Phillips has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad following the withdrawal of Harvey Vale and Jamie McGrath ahead of Thursday’s Nations League game against Kosovo in Pristina. Vale and McGrath pulled up injured during their warm ups for QPR and Hibernian on Saturday.

Phillips, the St Mirren midfielder, won his fourth cap against Canada in June with his last competitive appearance being the defeat to Armenia in September 2025. Ireland travel from Kosovo to Debrecen in Hungary to face Israel at the neutral venue on Sunday.

Dara O’Shea will captain the side in the absence of Nathan Collins and Séamus Coleman.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford), Max O’Leary (West Bromwich Albion), Gavin Bazunu (Bolton Wanderers)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers), John Egan (Hull City), Liam Kitching (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Southampton), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Killian Phillips (St. Mirren)

Forwards: Owen Elding (Hibernian), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Jack Moylan (Cardiff City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Lincoln City), Troy Parrott (Real Betis), Rocco Vata (Watford), Tom Cannon (Sheffield United)

Nations League fixtures

Thursday, September 24th: Kosovo v Republic of Ireland, Pristina, 7.45pm

Sunday, September 27th: Israel v Republic of Ireland, Debrecen, Hungary, 7.45pm

Thursday, October 1st: Republic of Ireland v Austria, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Sunday, October 4th: Israel v Republic of Ireland, Bačka Topola, Serbia, 7.45pm