World Cup

Ivory Coast’s Elye Wahi denied Canada visa for World Cup match amid fixing allegation

Striker, who started against Ecuador, will miss Saturday’s Germany game in Toronto

Elye Wahi of Ivory Coast in action in the World Cup against Ecuador. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA
Elye Wahi of Ivory Coast in action in the World Cup against Ecuador. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA
Thu Jun 18 2026 - 14:351 MIN READ

Ivory Coast forward Elye Wahi will ‌not travel to Canada for this weekend’s World Cup clash with Germany, ‌the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) said on Thursday, a day after the player ​was linked to an investigation into suspected sports corruption in a Ligue 1 match.

The FIF said they had full confidence in Wahi and ​he was not travelling for Saturday’s match in Toronto because authorisations for ⁠his travel to Canada had not been obtained. French ‌authorities ‌said ​unusual betting patterns were detected around a yellow card Wahi received in a Ligue ⁠1 match while ​playing for Nice last month.

“To ​date, the FIF has not been officially notified of any ‌legal or administrative proceedings concerning ​him,” the FIF said in a statement.

“During this particularly ⁠difficult period, the FIF ⁠offers its ​full support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him. Elye Wahi remains an important member of the Ivory Coast national team.

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“The player will not be able to join the delegation’s trip to Canada. This is because the administrative authorisations required ‌for him to ⁠enter Canadian territory have not yet been obtained. Elye Wahi will therefore remain in the United States ‌until the team returns.” Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their ​first Group E match, where Wahi started for Côte d’Ivoire. He will remain in the United States pending the team’s return, the FIF said.

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