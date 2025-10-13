Heimir Hallgrímsson: ‘I would take us playing a shitty game and winning 1-0′

One point from their opening three games in their World Cup qualifying group doesn’t make the table look too pretty, but a Republic of Ireland win over Armenia on Tuesday evening, combined with a defeat for Hungary in Lisbon, would put a decidedly more hopeful gloss on it.

And while Heimir Hallgrímsson has struggled to sound upbeat of late, not least after last month’s defeat in Yerevan and again following Portugal’s injury time winner on Saturday, he was insisting on Monday morning that qualification still isn’t beyond his crew.

“I have always been honest with you. I believe in this team. I think this team has everything to qualify for the World Cup. We’re not maybe the favourite in the group at the moment, but a win tomorrow would change everything and I believe we are going to do that.”

He’s not too concerned about the quality of the performance either. “The only thing that matters is the result. However we do it. I would take us playing a shitty game and winning 1-0. This is a result game, 100 per cent.”

Hallgrímsson was quick to point out, though, that this game is just as key for Armenia who are two points clear of Ireland and just one behind Hungary. Portugal are five clear at the top and almost certainly are going to stay there, leaving a three-way battle for that runners-up spot and a place in the playoffs.

“Armenia can go to six points with a win, so it’s an equally important match for them. This is their chance to go to the World Cup. How they see this game is probably the same way as we do – it’s a must-win. So little difference there.”

Having watched Armenia’s 2-0 defeat by Hungary in Budapest on Saturday, when the hosts didn’t break the deadlock until the 56th minute, only adding their second four minutes in to injury time, Hallgrímsson was impressed again by the world’s 103rd-ranked side.

“Hungary were lucky, Armenia created lots of good opportunities to punish them. It’s just a good team, so never, ever underestimate them. We were just way too open, defensively and in attack, in Yerevan, we couldn’t string together four, five passes together. We have to be solid, united, how we beat Armenia is by playing in the collective.”

“We realise there’s going to be big pressure on us, we just need to accept that reality. But I’m saying that it doesn’t need to happen in the first minute. The goal can come in the 90th, 91st minute, like Portugal did to us. But just keep on going, don’t go individual, stay collective both in attack and in defence. We need to be smart against this team. If we are not smart they can punish us again.”