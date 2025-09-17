Donnarumma says Guardiola will help him improve with his feet

Gianluigi Donnarumma has said he believes Pep Guardiola will help improve his ball-playing skills and that Manchester City were interested in signing him before the summer.

Donnarumma joined from Paris Saint-Germain for about £30 million (€35 million) on transfer deadline day. The move caused surprise because of the view that the 26-year-old is not as accomplished with his feet as Ederson, who left for Fenerbahce, or James Trafford, the £27 million signing from Burnley in July.

The Italian was asked if criticism of his ball-playing skills was fair. “I always try to improve and I am with a coach who is the best in these situations – he will help me and we can do lots together,” said Donnarumma. “You have to sniff out danger and read certain moments in a match: there are moments you can play and moments where it is better to kick it long, especially if you have a difficult situation in a final.”

Donnarumma was asked if Guardiola’s team would play in the same way with him as the keeper. “Definitely. The prep for each game is different, each team has a way of defending and attacking so he will prepare us in the best way possible,” he said.

After winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain last season, Donnarumma was in the XI that lost July’s Club World Cup final to Chelsea. “Before summer I knew City were very interested in me,” he said. “The relationship strengthened after the Club World Cup. I knew the coach was pushing for my arrival and it spurred me on.”

PSG signalled he was for sale after Luis Enrique signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille. Donnarumma was asked if it was a strange summer, with it being claimed by PSG’s strategic adviser, Luís Campos, that new contract demands presaged his departure.

“I don’t really like to talk about the past,” Donnarumma said. “Some people make their own decisions and choices, it is part of football. My desire was to come here. That was my first and only option. My only choice was to come here.”

City host Napoli in Thursday’s opening Champions League group game. Donnarumma, who is from the area, was at Napoli as a boy. His mother is a Napoli fan. “My mum is having a few issues – I am hoping she will be on my side,” he said.

Antonio Conte’s team are expected to feature the former Manchester United player Scott McTominay, Rasmus Højlund, who is on loan from United, and Kevin De Bruyne, considered one of City’s greatest players, who left in the summer.

The Belgian has two goals in three Serie A appearances. Guardiola was asked about his good start in Italy. “Players at that level adapt so quick,” the City manager replied. “He has incredible talent – his vision, passing and goals in the final third. He is unique. After the game, yes [it will be nice to see him] – it’s nice to have him back.” – Guardian