Ireland’s Team Headcase defend J/24 World Championship in Melbourne with brilliant final day

Ireland’s Team Headcase successfully defended their J/24 World Championship title in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday, producing a fantastic final-day performance to secure back-to-back world titles.

Skippered by Cillian Dickson of Lough Ree Yacht Club, the five-man team also includes Ryan Glynn of Ballyholme Yacht Club, Louis Mulloy and Marcus Ryan of Mayo Sailing Club, and Sam O’Byrne of Howth Yacht Club.

The Irish crew made history in Plymouth in 2025 when they became the first Irish team to win the J/24 World Championship and they overcame a two-point deficit going into the final day to claim the title by an impressive 12 points.

Competing against 38 teams from 10 nations at Sandringham Yacht Club on Melbourne’s Port Phillip, Team Headcase made a strong start to the championship, winning the opening two races and adding a third race victory early in the series.

However, the Australian crew Checkmate mounted a challenge as the championship progressed, taking the overall lead and leaving the Irish team trailing by two points with three races remaining.

With the world title on the line, Headcase delivered when it mattered most.

A race win in the opening race of the final day put the Irish crew back in control, followed by a third and second place to complete an outstanding 1-3-2 scoreline. The results secured the World Championship with 21 net points, comfortably ahead of Australia’s Checkmate on 33 points and Haywire in third on 45 points.

The team also claimed the Corinthian World Championship title, awarded to the highest-placed amateur crew.

The championship presented plenty of challenges, with conditions ranging from strong winds of up to 30 knots and big seas to light, shifting breezes. The varied conditions tested the crews throughout the 10-race series, making Headcase’s consistency and ability to perform under pressure all the more impressive.