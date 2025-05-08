Megan Campbell breaks new world record for longest throw-in

Irish defender and long-throw specialist Megan Campbell has broken the Guinness world record for farthest distance a football has been thrown by a woman with an impressive 37.55 metres.
The London City Lionesses player had to break the 35-metre barrier, where a mannequin was placed, in Kent on April 30th.
Campbell’s best effort of 37.55 metres (123 feet and 2 inches) easily cleared the mannequin to set the record.
“When I come up against an opponent now, it’s no secret I have a long throw,” she said.
“My throw developed when I was maybe about 12 or 13, I was playing for a boys’ team back home and my throw was longer than the boys’.
“As I grew up it got longer, it’s just something I’ve always had, I never specifically worked on it, but it’s something nice to have in the back pocket when needed.”
The 31-year-old said: “It’s an amazing achievement for me personally to have that now, as the first ever. But ultimately you want someone to beat you, I want someone to be more successful than me because then that means I’ve put another player in a better place.”
Campbell grew up in Drogheda and has achieved 55 caps for the Irish national team, scoring four goals.