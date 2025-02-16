Liverpool survive late scare against Wolves to move seven points clear

Premier League: Liverpool 2 (Diaz 15, Salah 37 pen) Wolves 1 (Cunha 67)

Premier League leaders Liverpool survived a nervy last 25 minutes at home to a challenging Wolves side to restore their seven-point advantage with a 2-1 victory.

They seemed to be cruising after Luis Diaz’s first Anfield league goal since September was followed by Mohamed Salah’s 29th of the season.

But when Matheus Cunha reduced the deficit midway through the second half memories of Everton’s last-gasp equaliser in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby looked like they were plaguing Arne Slot’s side, who found themselves under sustained pressure.

Wolves had spent much of the first half in a low block with five strung across the back and two sitting in front but it took Liverpool just 15 minutes to make the breakthrough.

READ MORE

Diogo Jota, starting his first league match since October, held off Andre to release Diaz from Alexis Mac Allister’s pass.

The Colombian international clipped across field to Salah whose attempted chip towards Jota was sliced by Totti to the far post where the tumbling Diaz improvised and forced it over with his midriff for a long-awaited first goal of 2025.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring a penalty for Liverpool. Photograph: PA

Toti was then put in a tight spot by Rayan Ait-Nouri and only just managed to avoid the onrushing Jota, who moments later saw his shot blocked by the diving centre back.

The former Wolves forward was also denied by goalkeeper Jose Sa’s outstretched leg at the near-post before Mac Allister’s vision allowed him to clip a pass over the top from the left touchline to send Diaz clear.

His nudge on Emmanuel Agbadou was not enough for VAR to overrule the penalty award when Sa brought him down and Salah fired home his 41st successful spot-kick in 50 attempts for Liverpool to bring up his joint second-best season tally of 23 Premier League goals.

Ibrahima Konate’s charge on Cunha gave Wolves their first sight of goal from 25 yards and the attacking midfielder curled a free-kick just wide.

It was a challenge which convinced Slot to replace the already-booked defender at half-time, while one of Wolves’ interval replacements Marshall Munetsi was denied a goal on his Premier League debut after Alisson charged him down when put through by Cunha’s flick.

Matheus Cunha scores for Wolves. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Salah had a goal ruled out for offside as he had strayed a yard over the halfway line when Trent Alexander-Arnold released his pass.

The Egypt international thought he was going to get another chance from the spot when referee Simon Hooper ruled Jota had been brought down by Agbadou but overturned his decision when VAR advised the forward had initiated contact.

When Alexander-Arnold gave the ball away Joao Gomes wasted his shot. It was the defender’s last action as he was replaced by Conor Bradley.

But Liverpool’s next loss of possession was more damaging as Mac Allister’s pass to Diaz was cut out by Andre and Cunha curled home from 25 yards.

That raised the prospect of further potential damage to the title bid as the visitors were, by now, the better team and sent anxiety levels soaring inside Anfield but the Reds hung on.