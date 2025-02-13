Evan Ferguson set to make West Ham debut against Brentford

Evan Ferguson is set to make his West Ham debut when they host Brentford on Saturday. Photograph: West Ham United

Evan Ferguson is set to make his West Ham debut when they host Brentford on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland striker arrived on loan from Brighton on transfer deadline day.

Ferguson burst on to the scene as a teenager on the south coast, although injuries have slowed his progress this season.

But West Ham manager Graham Potter, who gave Ferguson his debut when he was Brighton boss, says the player is ready to make his mark in claret and blue.

“He’s trained well,” said Potter. “He hasn’t played loads of football recently, so we have to be careful with that.

“He’s shown his quality, is ready to help the team and we feel he’ll just get better and better.”

Potter has been dealt a new injury blow with winger Crysencio Summerville ruled out for up to two months.

The £25million summer signing from Leeds, who has endured a stop-start season, aggravated a hamstring injury in training.

“Summerville has had a setback so we’re looking at after the international break for him,” added Potter.

“The setback was at the back end of his rehab, he just felt something, which is disappointing.”

The new Hammers head coach confirmed Lucas Paqueta, Edson Alvarez and Jean-Clair Todibo, who all missed the defeat by Chelsea last Monday, have trained this week and are available.

James Ward-Prowse should also be in the squad after returning to east London from Nottingham Forest, where he spent the first half of the season on loan.

“He’s come back in and done well,” said Potter. “He’s an experienced player and I’ve been really impressed with him.”