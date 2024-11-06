Calhanoglu’s controversial spot-kick earns Inter victory against Arsenal

Champions League: Inter Milan 1 Arsenal 0

Mikel Arteta’s problems keep on mounting. In the week that they were rocked by the surprise resignation of sporting director Edu, Arsenal surrendered their unbeaten record in the Champions League after Hakan Calhanoglu kept up his record of never having missed a penalty for Inter to score the only goal of a tightly contested game.

It was an exasperating occasion for Arteta, who was booked in the second half for handball and came close to being sent to the stands as his side searched for an equaliser. But despite a much-improved second-half display that saw the visitors rack up 14 corners to Inter’s none, they sank to a second successive 1-0 away defeat.

Arsenal’s last visit to face Inter in this cavernous arena nearly 21 years ago resulted in one of the most famous European nights in their history, with Edu starting in midfield alongside Ray Parlour as Arsène Wenger’s side recorded a memorable 5-1 win that was rounded off by a brilliant solo goal from Thierry Henry. After failing to win any of their past three Premier League matches, a return to continental action was welcomed by Arteta as “the sort of game that gets my blood pumping” and he would have been delighted to be able to name Martin Ødegaard as a substitute after the captain missed 12 games due to an ankle injury.

In the absence of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey reverted to a central midfield role while Ben White was able to start in a first-choice back four that had yet to concede a goal in the Champions League after three matches. Inter had also picked up three clean sheets but had scored two more goals than their opponents to sit just above them in the table. Their manager, Simone Inzaghi, rested five key players for their victory over Venezia on Sunday including Calhanoglu and Mehdi Taremi and they were restored to the starting line-up here.

Inzaghi had stated that his side would aim to retain possession to nullify Arsenal’s attacking threat but it was the Italian champions who took the initiative. Barely 100 seconds had passed when Denzel Dumfries hammered a shot against David Raya’s crossbar before Calhanoglu fired just wide from distance.

Arsenal struggled to find their rhythm and needed a timely intervention from Gabriel Magalhães to cut out Taremi’s dangerous low ball into the area. The Brazil defender was cautioned after shoving over Inter’s captain Lautaro Martínez as Arsenal prepared to deliver their first corner. Arteta took the opportunity of a break in play to deliver some instructions to Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Martinelli, presumably in an attempt to quell the danger of Dumfries.

Martinelli could make the most of some excellent play from Bukayo Saka before the stand-in captain recorded Arsenal’s first shot on target in the 27th minute after cutting in from the right flank. A wicked cross from Martinelli was then inches away from connecting with Mikel Merino’s forehead, with the Spaniard receiving a blow to the head as Yann Sommer punched clear but VAR did not require the referee to review the incident.

For all their earlier endeavours, Inter had yet to test Raya but their opportunity came on the stroke of half-time when the Romanian referee awarded a penalty against Merino after the ball struck his arm from Taremi’s volley from point-blank range. There was very little the Spain midfielder could have done about it as – much to Arteta’s anger – Calhanoglu stroked home from the spot to give the hosts the lead.

It proved to be Merino’s last act of the night as he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus for the second half as Kai Havertz dropped into midfield. Arsenal looked determined to find a way back into the game as Martinelli shot into the side netting before William Saliba mistimed his jump from a corner when the goal was gaping. They almost scored from their next corner when Gabriel won a header at the near post but Dumfries was able to clear off the line.

Watching on intently as he warmed up on the sideline was Ødegaard, although it was Inter who brought on fresh legs with a triple substitution just after the hour mark. Arteta was then shown a bizarre yellow card after picking up the ball while it was still on the pitch, with Inter awarded a free-kick. The referee gave the Arsenal manager a final warning minutes later when he protested about another decision as his frustration began to boil over. Havertz had a golden opportunity to equalise when Leandro Trossard’s cross found its way to the German eight yards out but his effort was poor and it allowed Yann Bisseck to make a timely block.

Arteta first turned to his teenager Ethan Nwaneri for inspiration before Ødegaard was introduced in additional time. But Inter’s defence remained rock solid as they tuned up for this weekend’s top of the table clash with Napoli here with another clean sheet. For Arsenal, who travel across London to face Chelsea on Sunday, it was another bitter pill to swallow. – Guardian