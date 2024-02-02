Pep Guardiola shrugs off Spanish reports that Haaland wants Real Madrid transfer

Pep Guardiola has shrugged off Spanish media reports that Erling Haaland wishes to leave Manchester City for Real Madrid and is unhappy living in the area.

Reports by the Madrid-based publications eldesmarque.com and as.com featured claims that Haaland’s advisers believe he has to join Real to have the greater exposure required to win the Best Fifa men’s player award and that although the striker is content at City he is less so residing in Manchester.

Despite a record 52 goals last season and being a driving force in City’s historic treble Haaland was second to Lionel Messi in the 2023 Fifa Best award. He tied with the Argentinian on 48 votes but lost because a greater number of national team captains chose Messi.

Guardiola was asked whether the reports were published to unsettle Haaland. “I don’t know, you have to ask the media from Madrid,” the manager said. “Maybe they have more info than we have. We don’t have that feeling that he’s unhappy. He was [unhappy] because he could not play for two months because he was injured but maybe the media from Spain, and especially Madrid, have more information than us.

“We cannot say he didn’t adapt quickly [on joining in summer 2022] and he was not fine since he arrived. But we cannot control what people say. What’s important is that he’s happy. And when he’s unhappy, he will make his decision.”

Haaland returned from injury in a 20-minute cameo in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Burnley. Guardiola was pleased with the 23-year-old’s contribution. “Every transition, every pass, all the players looked [for] him. I know how important he is for us.”

City travel to Brentford on Monday night, having been defeated last season by Thomas Frank’s side 2-1 at home and 1-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Guardiola said: “We know in the past how difficult it has been. It was always tight when we won and we lost the two games last season. They are a difficult team for the way they play and the standards that they have. It is another challenge for us.” – Guardian